0
Stock video
unrecognizable child hand takes fresh baked traditional decorated christmas cookie biscuit from brown wooden bowl. colorful new year pastry on kitchen table with green red winter holidays ornaments
O
By Olekon
- Stock footage ID: 1082942179
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|81 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Child hands decorating a pine tree shaped gingerbread Christmas cookie with white icing extreme closeup, camera orbit.
hd00:09Hungry girl eating a hamburger. The concept of fast food. Delicious unhealthy sandwich with a Burger in the hands of a child. Fast food restaurant.
4k00:11First birthday. Happy birthday celebration party 1 years. One candle light on cake. Children's hand pulls a candle with number 1 from the cake
4k00:25top view breakfast making delicious homemade pancakes above for family using healthy recipe in kitchen mother making organic lifestyle tracking
Same model in other videos
4k00:14little baby boy child rolling out flatten dough with mother helping. making Christmas gingerbread cookies together in kitchen. 3-4 year kid caucasian in red Santa hat and green t-shirt learning cook
4k00:08unrecognizable child hand takes fresh baked traditional decorated christmas cookie biscuit from brown wooden bowl. colorful new year pastry on kitchen table with green red winter holidays ornaments
4k00:13unrecognizable mother and child together cooking at home in the kitchen: mom helps teaches kid decorating Christmas cookies fir tree shape glazing green, icing sugar in pastry bag, homemade biscuits
4k00:12unrecognizable child hand taking homemade christmas cookie from glass jar. mother opens cover and let kid taste biscuit. winter holidays decorations on the wooden table: green fir tree brunches
4k00:23tired frustrated exhausted young caucasian mother sitting yellow armchair at home disturb with two naughty children. son green t-shirt climbing back infant baby kid orange shirt crawl looking camera
4k00:12little kid boy building tower garage from colorful plastic cubes blocks on floor in living room. caucasian child in green shirt playing with toys at home, constructing, education, learning activity
4k00:07little 3 year child kid boy in green t-shirt and red Santa hat sitting on floor under decorated Christmas tree playing with wrapped presents gifts. baby puts craft boxes in big stack pile counting
Related video keywords
backgroundbakedbakerybiscuitbiscuitscaucasiancelebrationchildchildhoodchildrenchristmasclose-upconfectionerycookiecookingcrunchydecorateddecorationdeliciouseatfamilyfestivefoodfreshhandhappyhealthyholidayhomehomemadehungryicingkidkitchenmealpastrypersonsnacksweetsweetstabletaketastetastytraditiontraditionalwinterwoodyummy