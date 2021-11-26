 
0

Stock video

PARIS, FRANCE - OCT 31, 2021: Beautiful roof and facade building architecture on bright evening sunset sun light

i

By iLink

  • Stock footage ID: 1082942149
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4150.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

