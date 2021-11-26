0
Stock video
Food delivery top view, take away meals in disposable containers on blue background. Lunch boxes with cooked fish, vegetable salad, bolognese and cakes, putting ketchup sauce. Catering service.
E
By ElevenStudio
- Stock footage ID: 1082941963
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|51.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Man puts box of pizza with slices of spicy sausage and melted cheese on carpet surface, naughty dachshund dog in blue t-shirt steals and eats filling on the sly, top view
4k00:10Food delivery top view, take away meals in disposable containers on blue background. Lunch boxes with cooked vegetable salad and spaghetti. Putting blueberry on belgian waffles. Catering service.
4k00:09Dried dog food in metal bowl close-up rotating. Granules in dish on blue background. Feeding domestic animals, treats for puppies. Crunchy meal for pedigree cats. Pet shop and delivery.
4k00:05Food delivery top view, take away meals in disposable containers on blue background. Close-up of lunch boxes with cooked vegetable salad and spaghetti. Putting sweet cakes. Catering service concept.
4k00:06Food delivery top view, take away meals in disposable containers on blue background. Close-up of lunch boxes with cooked fish, salad and spaghetti. Taking sweet cakes. Healthy diet. Catering service.
4k00:06Food delivery top view, take away meals in disposable containers on blue background. Puting lunch boxes with cooked vegetable salad and spaghetti. Catering service concept.
4k00:10Food delivery top view, take away meals in disposable containers on blue background. Lunch boxes with cooked vegetable salad and spaghetti. Putting sugar powder on belgian waffles. Catering service.
Related video keywords
backgroundbluebolognesecafecateringchefcontainercookedcookingdark kitchendeliverydietdinnerdrinkfactoryfarmfast foodfishfoodhealthyhealthy eatingketchupkitchenlockdownlunchlunch boxmealmodernorderpastaportionproductionpurchaserationrestaurantsaladsalmonsauceservicespaghettisupermarketsupplytake awaytakeaway foodtop viewtouristtravelvacationveganvegetarian