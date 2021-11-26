0
Stock video
Vaccination passport qr code control, woman checking on phone European coronavirus covid 19 vaccine passport to enter cafe, restaurant. Tourist show international certificate in airport terminal.
E
By ElevenStudio
- Stock footage ID: 1082941939
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Group of people in masks, collage citizens Virus mask on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. public space on second wave covid quarantine
4k00:14Woman with mask points into the camera a phone with Immune digital passport for covid-19.QR Code.He is vaccinated.Passport application on the phone to indicate the protection of the populations.
4k00:06Woman holding International certificate of vaccination for coronavirus on mobile phone app inside airport - Focus on screen
4k00:15Young woman in a shopping mall wearing protective medical mask, business after covid coronavirus pandemic, end of quarantine, girl in airport terminal or bus station Safe Travel
4k00:11Vaccination passport qr code control, woman checking on phone European coronavirus covid 19 vaccine passport to enter cafe, restaurant. Tourist show international certificate in airport terminal.
4k00:13Vaccination passport qr code control, woman checking on phone European coronavirus covid 19 vaccine passport to enter cafe, restaurant. Tourist show international certificate in airport terminal.
4k00:14Vaccination passport qr code control, woman checking on phone European coronavirus covid 19 vaccine passport to enter cafe, restaurant. Tourist show international certificate in airport terminal.
Related video keywords
airportantigenapplicationboardercafecertificatecheckcheckingcodeconcertcoronaviruscovid 19deviceenterentranceeuropeaneventgreeninternationalmallmanmedicalmobilenightclubpartypassportpcrphonepost covidqrqr coderestaurantscanshopshoppingshowshowingsmartphonesportterminaltesttickettouristtravelvacationvaccinationvaccinewaiterwomanzone