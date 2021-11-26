 
0

Stock video

RUSSIA, NIZHNY NOVGOROD, 15 FEBRUARY 2021: Woman using mobile phone choosing meal in application, platform for food delivery.

E

By ElevenStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1082941915
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV212.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related video keywords