 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of attractive young woman dancer posing on colorful neon background in studio. Shooting of modern pretty choreographer smiling. Female dance model looking in camera.

E

By ElevenStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1082941885
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV801.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Funny unusual woman with pink hair having fun, smiling, dancing in studio against blue background. Music, dance concept, slow motion
hd00:29Funny unusual woman with pink hair having fun, smiling, dancing in studio against blue background. Music, dance concept, slow motion
Professional ballerina dancing ballet in spotlights smoke on big stage. Beautiful young girl wearing black tutu dress on floodlights background. Black and white. 4k
4k00:29Professional ballerina dancing ballet in spotlights smoke on big stage. Beautiful young girl wearing black tutu dress on floodlights background. Black and white. 4k
Beautiful hispanic woman blowing gold glitter confetti slow motion - Red Epic Dragon
hd00:29Beautiful hispanic woman blowing gold glitter confetti slow motion - Red Epic Dragon
graceful ballerina doing a workout in the classroom. Smoke, fog, silhouette. ballet dancer in white tutu, girl in pointe, whirls around you, slow motion
hd00:27 graceful ballerina doing a workout in the classroom. Smoke, fog, silhouette. ballet dancer in white tutu, girl in pointe, whirls around you, slow motion
Girl moves to rhythm of music. Woman with colorful hairstyle dancing on blue background. Female having fun. She smiling, hair flutter beautifully. Amazing positive footage.
hd00:28Girl moves to rhythm of music. Woman with colorful hairstyle dancing on blue background. Female having fun. She smiling, hair flutter beautifully. Amazing positive footage.
Woman comes on date with man in restaurant
hd00:28Woman comes on date with man in restaurant
Beautiful hispanic woman dancing throwing gold confetti slow motion - Red Epic Dragon
hd00:33Beautiful hispanic woman dancing throwing gold confetti slow motion - Red Epic Dragon
Gorgeous girl poses in studio, emotionally looking at camera. Portrait of beautiful young woman with shiny metallic makeup on face and body, illuminated by colorful neon light. Fashion model shooting
hd00:11Gorgeous girl poses in studio, emotionally looking at camera. Portrait of beautiful young woman with shiny metallic makeup on face and body, illuminated by colorful neon light. Fashion model shooting

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Thoughtful african american senior man sitting on balcony playing acoustic guitar. retirement lifestyle, spending time alone at home.
4k00:19Thoughtful african american senior man sitting on balcony playing acoustic guitar. retirement lifestyle, spending time alone at home.
eyes of a young girl close-up. professional makeup artist with a brush adjusts makeup around the eyes of a young fashion model. studio shooting. pink background. beauty salon concept. prism flares
4k00:16eyes of a young girl close-up. professional makeup artist with a brush adjusts makeup around the eyes of a young fashion model. studio shooting. pink background. beauty salon concept. prism flares
Art portrait of an attractive woman with long green dreadlocks. Glitch effect, radio wave effect.
4k00:18Art portrait of an attractive woman with long green dreadlocks. Glitch effect, radio wave effect.
Same model in other videos
Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
4k00:17Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
4k00:14Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
Professional choreographers dancing hip hop on color changing neon background. Man and woman dancers showing movements, pair dance, duet. Modern dance school for teenagers.
4k00:12Professional choreographers dancing hip hop on color changing neon background. Man and woman dancers showing movements, pair dance, duet. Modern dance school for teenagers.
Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
4k00:11Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
4k00:14Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
Professional choreographers dancing hip hop on color changing neon background. Man and woman dancers showing movements, pair dance, duet. Modern dance school for teenagers.
4k00:10Professional choreographers dancing hip hop on color changing neon background. Man and woman dancers showing movements, pair dance, duet. Modern dance school for teenagers.
Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
4k00:14Woman dancing hip hop on colour changing neon background in studio. Modern choreography, dvertising of dance school, dancer expressing feelings for music video performance.
Professional choreographers dancing hip hop on color changing neon background. Man and woman dancers showing movements, pair dance, duet. Modern dance school for teenagers.
4k00:20Professional choreographers dancing hip hop on color changing neon background. Man and woman dancers showing movements, pair dance, duet. Modern dance school for teenagers.

Related video keywords