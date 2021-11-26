0
Stock video
Woman showing on phone vaccination passport with qr code, international coronavirus covid 19 vaccine certificate on mobile device, green zone.
E
By ElevenStudio
- Stock footage ID: 1082941813
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|820 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Hospital reception charismatic nurse lady meeting the patient at says where she have to go then other doctors walking around
4k00:11Beautiful nurse at the reception meet the patient help them answer on the phone other medical stuff doctors walking around on the corridor. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini
4k00:18Female nurse helping old woman to use smartphone in nursing home. Recovery treatment rehabilitation for patient. Elderly retired person in retirement home, caregiver and assistance
4k00:11Elderly woman in glasses and white gown smiling and showing ok sign while having online consultation. Female doctor using smartphone while sitting at table in medical office.
hd00:21Medical woman doctor showing phone call hand sign gesture. Medical health care call center help line concept with young female medical professional. Multicultural Asian Caucasian woman.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Woman wearing medical mask showing on phone vaccination passport with qr code, international coronavirus covid 19 vaccine certificate on mobile device, green zone. High quality 4k footage
4k00:10Woman showing on phone vaccination passport with qr code, international coronavirus covid 19 vaccine certificate on mobile device, green zone. High quality 4k footage
4k00:14Woman doctor wearing protective uniform showing on phone vaccination passport with qr code, international coronavirus covid 19 vaccine certificate on mobile device, green zone.
4k00:10Woman showing on phone vaccination passport with qr code, international coronavirus covid 19 vaccine certificate on mobile device, green zone. High quality 4k footage
4k00:13Vaccination passport qr code control, woman checking on phone European coronavirus covid 19 vaccine passport to enter cafe, restaurant. Tourist show international certificate in airport terminal.
4k00:10Woman petting cat lying on sofa in living room. Human hands stroking grey kitten close-up. Furry pedigreed pet relaxing and purring. Little best friends. Happy domestic animal at home.
4k00:21Woman doctor in uniform show on phone vaccination passport with qr code, international coronavirus covid 19 vaccine certificate on mobile device, green zone.
Related video keywords
airportantigenapplicationboardercafecertificatecheckcheckingcodeconcertcoronaviruscovid 19deviceenterentranceeuropeaneventgreeninternationalmallmanmedicalmobilenightclubpartypassportpcrphonepost covidqrqr coderestaurantscanshopshoppingshowshowingsmartphonesportterminaltesttickettouristtravelvacationvaccinationvaccinewaiterwomanzone