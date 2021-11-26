 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of young Asian man speaking using video call lecture, remote learning being quarantined. Korean student, Chinese guy working remotely at home on laptop computer during coronavirus lockdown.

E

By ElevenStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1082941804
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV690.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

group of students working wearing masks
4k00:16group of students working wearing masks
Back view shot of handsome young student walking between book shelf. Happy boy student searches for his book in library. Slow motion
hd00:16Back view shot of handsome young student walking between book shelf. Happy boy student searches for his book in library. Slow motion
Collage portrait of mix raced young professionals or students, happy young international group, man and woman smiling, happy people
4k00:09Collage portrait of mix raced young professionals or students, happy young international group, man and woman smiling, happy people
Collage portrait of mix raced young professionals or students, happy young international group, man and woman smiling, happy people
4k00:10Collage portrait of mix raced young professionals or students, happy young international group, man and woman smiling, happy people
Portrait of black man very happy, smiling in urban background. An african american student sincerely smiles while standing in the middle of a city street. The guy is wearing a white t-shirt
hd00:07Portrait of black man very happy, smiling in urban background. An african american student sincerely smiles while standing in the middle of a city street. The guy is wearing a white t-shirt
A beautiful young woman studying in a happy and carefree library reading the book. Concept: educational, portrait, library, and studious, relax.
4k00:14A beautiful young woman studying in a happy and carefree library reading the book. Concept: educational, portrait, library, and studious, relax.
Positive diverse company employees wearing office suits and casual shirts, posing with arms folded. Front view, mosaic series, multiscreen montage, collage portraits. People concept
4k00:12Positive diverse company employees wearing office suits and casual shirts, posing with arms folded. Front view, mosaic series, multiscreen montage, collage portraits. People concept
Mixed family at home. African father and african american child. dad helping son with school homework. Education and relationship, man teaching and boy learning. home schooling.
hd00:18Mixed family at home. African father and african american child. dad helping son with school homework. Education and relationship, man teaching and boy learning. home schooling.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Bearded man learning play electronic drums music at living room at home. Self distance education at home during quarantine
4k00:13Bearded man learning play electronic drums music at living room at home. Self distance education at home during quarantine
Young boy practice playing electronic instrument drums at living room at home. Self remote education at home during covid19 quarantine
4k00:17Young boy practice playing electronic instrument drums at living room at home. Self remote education at home during covid19 quarantine
Portrait of smiling albino african american man with dreadlocks looking at camera. on the go, out and about in the city.
4k00:12Portrait of smiling albino african american man with dreadlocks looking at camera. on the go, out and about in the city.
Portrait of smiling albino african american man with dreadlocks looking at camera. on the go, out and about in the city.
4k00:18Portrait of smiling albino african american man with dreadlocks looking at camera. on the go, out and about in the city.
Same model in other videos
Portrait of young Asian man calling on phone, typing on laptop computer, using video call lecture, remote learning. Korean student, Chinese guy working remotely at home during coronavirus lockdown.
4k00:20Portrait of young Asian man calling on phone, typing on laptop computer, using video call lecture, remote learning. Korean student, Chinese guy working remotely at home during coronavirus lockdown.
young asian man doing training push-up in front of laptop at home, home gym exercises, coronavirus covid 19 lockdown, korean male athlete workout in living room
4k00:15young asian man doing training push-up in front of laptop at home, home gym exercises, coronavirus covid 19 lockdown, korean male athlete workout in living room
Handsome young asian man using laptop at home and holding credit card, buying food clothes or booking hotel, international online shopping, e-commerce delivery
4k00:20Handsome young asian man using laptop at home and holding credit card, buying food clothes or booking hotel, international online shopping, e-commerce delivery
Young man giving present box to his girlfriend, sitting on sofa in living room. International friends celebrating new year in evening at home, christmas holidays concept. Happy woman hugging her guy.
4k00:15Young man giving present box to his girlfriend, sitting on sofa in living room. International friends celebrating new year in evening at home, christmas holidays concept. Happy woman hugging her guy.
Diverse international friends celebrating birthday, party toasting on video chat call, students Christmas celebration online during coronavirus lockdown, mens party with beer and football.
4k00:15Diverse international friends celebrating birthday, party toasting on video chat call, students Christmas celebration online during coronavirus lockdown, mens party with beer and football.
Millennial international friends sitting on sofa at home, using smartphones and social network. Young people surfing internet, new trends technologies during coronavirus covid 19.
4k00:15Millennial international friends sitting on sofa at home, using smartphones and social network. Young people surfing internet, new trends technologies during coronavirus covid 19.
Young Asian man finishing working remotely at home during coronavirus lockdown, closing laptop computer. Korean student, Chinese guy using video call lecture for remote learning being quarantined.
4k00:15Young Asian man finishing working remotely at home during coronavirus lockdown, closing laptop computer. Korean student, Chinese guy using video call lecture for remote learning being quarantined.
Diverse international friends watching football match on TV, drinking, students supporting losing sports team, frustrating. Having fun during coronavirus lockdown, mens party with beer and sport.
4k00:22Diverse international friends watching football match on TV, drinking, students supporting losing sports team, frustrating. Having fun during coronavirus lockdown, mens party with beer and sport.

Related video keywords