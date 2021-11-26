 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Used medical mask on the tree. Protection from coronavirus epidemic, quarantine is over, victory, life after lockdown, new reality, covid 19 happy end, sun flares

E

By ElevenStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1082941795
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV185.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

COVID-19 Waste Pollution crisis. Used discarded disposable face masks and latex gloves that have ended up in oceans, in a landfill during the pandemic
4k00:06COVID-19 Waste Pollution crisis. Used discarded disposable face masks and latex gloves that have ended up in oceans, in a landfill during the pandemic
Used medical mask is moving on wind on brunch tree on sea background. Pollution of nature by face mask. Improperly discarding used surgical mask. Lost disposable protection mask, coronavirus Covid-19.
4k00:13Used medical mask is moving on wind on brunch tree on sea background. Pollution of nature by face mask. Improperly discarding used surgical mask. Lost disposable protection mask, coronavirus Covid-19.
Medical Covid -19 waste washed ashore. Disposable thrown away masks, medical gloves and used personal protective equipment. Plastic pollution threatening the health of oceans
4k00:16Medical Covid -19 waste washed ashore. Disposable thrown away masks, medical gloves and used personal protective equipment. Plastic pollution threatening the health of oceans
End of quarantine victory over the coronavirus. View from the trash can a man doctor removes a medical mask and latex gloves and throws them. Trash can with disposable personal protective equipment
4k00:15End of quarantine victory over the coronavirus. View from the trash can a man doctor removes a medical mask and latex gloves and throws them. Trash can with disposable personal protective equipment
Medical Waste pollution during COVID-19 disease.Discarded to ocean sea shore,coronavirus single use face masks and used latex gloves.
4k00:09Medical Waste pollution during COVID-19 disease.Discarded to ocean sea shore,coronavirus single use face masks and used latex gloves.
Close-up of face masks and plastic debris on the beach in surf zone. Coronavirus COVID-19 is contributing to pollution, as discarded used masks clutter polluting urban beaches along with plastic trash
hd00:17Close-up of face masks and plastic debris on the beach in surf zone. Coronavirus COVID-19 is contributing to pollution, as discarded used masks clutter polluting urban beaches along with plastic trash
Coronavirus plastic waste, used face mask, gloves in the ocean. Garbage collector or volunteer cleans the seashore. Environmental pollution
4k00:13Coronavirus plastic waste, used face mask, gloves in the ocean. Garbage collector or volunteer cleans the seashore. Environmental pollution
SIngle use face masks and latex gloves have started polluting water bodies since Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Masks Are Polluting Beaches and Oceans. Plastic waste during and after the pandemic
4k00:12SIngle use face masks and latex gloves have started polluting water bodies since Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Masks Are Polluting Beaches and Oceans. Plastic waste during and after the pandemic

Related video keywords