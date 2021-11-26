 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial gimbal shot of indian ocean in Maldives and swing with waves, coral reefs underwater. Concept of tourism and romantic trip

D

By DIProduction

  • Stock footage ID: 1082941705
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV100.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

Camera position bobs above and below surface of ocean and looks towards approaching boat.Shot on Canon 5d Mk2 with a frame rate of 30fps
hd00:10Camera position bobs above and below surface of ocean and looks towards approaching boat.Shot on Canon 5d Mk2 with a frame rate of 30fps
Indian ocean in Maldives and swing for lovers. Panoramic view on the horizon, deep beautiful ocean in summer weather. Concept of tourism and romantic trip
4k00:10Indian ocean in Maldives and swing for lovers. Panoramic view on the horizon, deep beautiful ocean in summer weather. Concept of tourism and romantic trip
HIMMAFUSHI, MALDIVES, AUGUST 2019: SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Old boats gently rock in the docks in the tranquil turquoise ocean water. Scenic shot of serene docks on a remote island in the Maldives.
4k00:13HIMMAFUSHI, MALDIVES, AUGUST 2019: SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Old boats gently rock in the docks in the tranquil turquoise ocean water. Scenic shot of serene docks on a remote island in the Maldives.
Aerial shot of sandy beach and indian ocean in Maldives, coastline and waves with coral reefs underwater. Concept of tourism and tropical island
4k00:11Aerial shot of sandy beach and indian ocean in Maldives, coastline and waves with coral reefs underwater. Concept of tourism and tropical island
Gimbal shot of indian ocean in Maldives and swing with waves, coral reefs underwater and calm waves on the coastline. Concept of tourism and romantic trip
4k00:09Gimbal shot of indian ocean in Maldives and swing with waves, coral reefs underwater and calm waves on the coastline. Concept of tourism and romantic trip
Aerial shot fly over beach and ocean waves in Maldives, shore and clear waters. Tropical island and popular resort. Concept of tours and trips
4k00:12Aerial shot fly over beach and ocean waves in Maldives, shore and clear waters. Tropical island and popular resort. Concept of tours and trips
Indian ocean in Maldives and swing for lovers. Panoramic view on the horizon, deep beautiful ocean in summer weather. Concept of tourism and romantic trip
4k00:11Indian ocean in Maldives and swing for lovers. Panoramic view on the horizon, deep beautiful ocean in summer weather. Concept of tourism and romantic trip
Lonely sailboat at tranquil sunrise aerial closeup shot. Boat at sea harbor with purple sky on dawn. Lone vessel on calm ocean bay at sun rise light. Water transport. Travel to tropic Maldives, Asia
4k00:20Lonely sailboat at tranquil sunrise aerial closeup shot. Boat at sea harbor with purple sky on dawn. Lone vessel on calm ocean bay at sun rise light. Water transport. Travel to tropic Maldives, Asia

Related video keywords