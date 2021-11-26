 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young woman cleaning window. She is spraying with glass detergent and using microfiber cloth

m

By miljko

  • Stock footage ID: 1082941621
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV258.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.9 MB

Related stock videos

corporate business people using sticky notes brainstorming problem solving strategy on glass whiteboard team leader woman showing solution for project deadline in office meeting
4k00:17corporate business people using sticky notes brainstorming problem solving strategy on glass whiteboard team leader woman showing solution for project deadline in office meeting
Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
Asian little girl putting the coin into a clear glass jar on table metaphor saving money concept with sound select focus on jar
hd00:18Asian little girl putting the coin into a clear glass jar on table metaphor saving money concept with sound select focus on jar
group of young asian entrepreneurs discussing business in company meeting room
4k00:22group of young asian entrepreneurs discussing business in company meeting room
group of young asian entrepreneurs discussing business in company meeting room
4k00:15group of young asian entrepreneurs discussing business in company meeting room
Runner Woman Feet Jogging up Stairs, Close Up, Lens Flare. SLOW MOTION 120 fps Steadicam STABILIZED shot. Athletic Healthy Female in Bearfoot Sports Shoes Running Up the Modern Sunny Glass Stairs.
4k00:26Runner Woman Feet Jogging up Stairs, Close Up, Lens Flare. SLOW MOTION 120 fps Steadicam STABILIZED shot. Athletic Healthy Female in Bearfoot Sports Shoes Running Up the Modern Sunny Glass Stairs.
small group of asian entrepreneurs discussing business strategies using sticky note in office meeting room.
hd00:10small group of asian entrepreneurs discussing business strategies using sticky note in office meeting room.
Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Diverse Group of Friends Celebrate with a Toast and Clink Raised Glasses with Various Drinks in Celebration. Beautiful Young People Have Fun in the Stylish Bar/ Restaurant.
4k00:11Diverse Group of Friends Celebrate with a Toast and Clink Raised Glasses with Various Drinks in Celebration. Beautiful Young People Have Fun in the Stylish Bar/ Restaurant.
Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young woman drawing chart on glass. Growing diagram of success. She is using mobile phone to read data before she draw it on diagram. She is celebrating success
4k00:28Young woman drawing chart on glass. Growing diagram of success. She is using mobile phone to read data before she draw it on diagram. She is celebrating success
Young woman cleaning window. She is spraying with glass detergent and using microfiber clots
4k00:17Young woman cleaning window. She is spraying with glass detergent and using microfiber clots
Young woman drawing chart on glass. Growing diagram of success.. She is celebrating success at the end of footage
4k00:19Young woman drawing chart on glass. Growing diagram of success.. She is celebrating success at the end of footage

Related video keywords