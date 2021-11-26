0
Stock video
Young man in video call saying hello to laptop on the sofa
C
- Stock footage ID: 1082941099
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|195.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:15Discussing project online. Over shoulder close up view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from modern home office. Business chat conference. Closeup 4K
4k00:13Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
4k00:11Collage of diverse people using laptops. Successful business people working on computers. Young students finishing their projects for online education - diversity, communication concept 4k footage
4k00:15Business leader and multiracial employees group conferencing in virtual chat collage on computer screen. Diverse people team communicating online video calling at web cam remote home work meeting.
4k00:12Business man meeting virtual team on video conference call using computer. Social distance worker working from home office talking to diverse colleagues in remote videoconference online zoom chat.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:35Two male employees stand over female employee who is sitting at computer in modern well lit design office during the day. Wide to medium shot with soft lighting on 4K RED camera.
4k00:25Professional barber cleaning comb with a brush in interior hipster barbershop with soft day lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
4k00:30Employees sit and stand at computers and drink coffee in modern well lit design office during the day. Wide long shot with soft lighting on 4K RED camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Stop climate change concept. Gen Z demonstrator with glasses throwing hand to camera and holding there is no planet b sign over white background
4k00:17Concept of taking part in stopping climate crisis. climate activist with cardboard sign and pointing finger to the camera over white background
4k00:22Hands waving a cardboard sign with there is no planet b slogan over white background with copy space
4k00:23Stop climate change concept. Person holding a there is no planet b cardboard sign over white background and getting it close to camera
Related video keywords
4k4k footageadultbeardcallcasualchatcheerfulcollegecomputerconferencecopy spacecouchcurly haireyeglasseshappyhellohighhomeindoorinternetlaptoplong hairlookingmalemanmedium shotnetworkpcpeoplepersonsalutesmilesofastudenttechnologyteenageverticalvertical footagevideovideo callwavingwelcomewirelessyoungyoung man