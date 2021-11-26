 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young man on the sofa taking selfie while using laptop

C

By Carlos_Pascual

  • Stock footage ID: 1082941096
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV247 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV41.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.3 MB

Related stock videos

Close up view of cheerful middle aged man with grey hair sitting on the sofa using phone smile in the modern apartment texting message scrolling tapping technology isolated lifestyle slow motion
4k00:16Close up view of cheerful middle aged man with grey hair sitting on the sofa using phone smile in the modern apartment texting message scrolling tapping technology isolated lifestyle slow motion
Hipster architect working from home, sketching a housing project
hd00:19Hipster architect working from home, sketching a housing project
Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, having a video call with colleagues. Family playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:20Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, having a video call with colleagues. Family playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, checking documents. Kids playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:33Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, checking documents. Kids playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
Male Opens Box Smiling Stretching His Hands Inside of Enclosure , so Happy and Smiling. Customer Man of European Appearance With Broad and Beautiful Smile Ordered Online Store Necessary Spare Parts
4k00:11Male Opens Box Smiling Stretching His Hands Inside of Enclosure , so Happy and Smiling. Customer Man of European Appearance With Broad and Beautiful Smile Ordered Online Store Necessary Spare Parts
Young casual couple using laptop sitting on couch at home, choosing best sale offers, purchasing goods in online shop together, searching cheap travel tours, booking hotel abroad, comparing prices
hd00:21Young casual couple using laptop sitting on couch at home, choosing best sale offers, purchasing goods in online shop together, searching cheap travel tours, booking hotel abroad, comparing prices
Father and son enjoying a movie on tablet
hd00:20Father and son enjoying a movie on tablet
Frustrated young adult couple feeling stressed about high mortgage rates doing paperwork at home. Angry husband and wife renters calculating household payments, having financial problems or bank debt.
4k00:16Frustrated young adult couple feeling stressed about high mortgage rates doing paperwork at home. Angry husband and wife renters calculating household payments, having financial problems or bank debt.
Same model in other videos
Stop climate change concept. Gen Z demonstrator with glasses throwing hand to camera and holding there is no planet b sign over white background
4k00:15Stop climate change concept. Gen Z demonstrator with glasses throwing hand to camera and holding there is no planet b sign over white background
Hand with denim jacket waving there is no planet b sign over white background
4k00:13Hand with denim jacket waving there is no planet b sign over white background
Vertical shot of young man waking up after nap with laptop on the sofa
4k00:26Vertical shot of young man waking up after nap with laptop on the sofa
Young man in video call saying goodbye to laptop on the sofa
4k00:09Young man in video call saying goodbye to laptop on the sofa
Concept of taking part in stopping climate crisis. climate activist with cardboard sign and pointing finger to the camera over white background
4k00:17Concept of taking part in stopping climate crisis. climate activist with cardboard sign and pointing finger to the camera over white background
Hands waving a cardboard sign with there is no planet b slogan over white background with copy space
4k00:22Hands waving a cardboard sign with there is no planet b slogan over white background with copy space
Young man in video call saying hello to laptop on the sofa
4k00:20Young man in video call saying hello to laptop on the sofa
Stop climate change concept. Person holding a there is no planet b cardboard sign over white background and getting it close to camera
4k00:23Stop climate change concept. Person holding a there is no planet b cardboard sign over white background and getting it close to camera

Related video keywords