0
Stock video
Young man on the sofa taking selfie while using laptop
C
- Stock footage ID: 1082941096
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|247 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Close up view of cheerful middle aged man with grey hair sitting on the sofa using phone smile in the modern apartment texting message scrolling tapping technology isolated lifestyle slow motion
4k00:20Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, having a video call with colleagues. Family playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:33Mid 30s Caucasian male working from home, checking documents. Kids playing in the background. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:11Male Opens Box Smiling Stretching His Hands Inside of Enclosure , so Happy and Smiling. Customer Man of European Appearance With Broad and Beautiful Smile Ordered Online Store Necessary Spare Parts
hd00:21Young casual couple using laptop sitting on couch at home, choosing best sale offers, purchasing goods in online shop together, searching cheap travel tours, booking hotel abroad, comparing prices
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Stop climate change concept. Gen Z demonstrator with glasses throwing hand to camera and holding there is no planet b sign over white background
4k00:17Concept of taking part in stopping climate crisis. climate activist with cardboard sign and pointing finger to the camera over white background
4k00:22Hands waving a cardboard sign with there is no planet b slogan over white background with copy space