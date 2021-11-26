 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Field with ripe green onion ready for harvest in organic vegetable garden on sunny day. Organic farming. Growing in rows in spring. Soil on garden bed

A

By An Mazhor

  • Stock footage ID: 1082940787
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV284.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV38.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.7 MB

Related stock videos

The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes, hands and potatoes stained with earth. Concept biology, bio products, bio ecology, grow vegetables, vegetarians, natural clean, fresh product.
hd00:27The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes, hands and potatoes stained with earth. Concept biology, bio products, bio ecology, grow vegetables, vegetarians, natural clean, fresh product.
Farmer holding fresh ripe red tomatoes. farmer market outdoor. Organic vegetables, small local farm, farming concept. Farmer selling fresh crops, tomato harvest.
4k00:18Farmer holding fresh ripe red tomatoes. farmer market outdoor. Organic vegetables, small local farm, farming concept. Farmer selling fresh crops, tomato harvest.
Green Tractor and trailer loaded with fresh Harvested ripe Olives crossing an Olive Tree plantation.
4k00:15Green Tractor and trailer loaded with fresh Harvested ripe Olives crossing an Olive Tree plantation.
farmer market outdoor. organic vegetables with drops of water, small local farm, farming concept. Farmer selling fresh crops, tomato harvest, carrot, herbs, pepper, avocado, potato
hd00:33farmer market outdoor. organic vegetables with drops of water, small local farm, farming concept. Farmer selling fresh crops, tomato harvest, carrot, herbs, pepper, avocado, potato
Hands worker put a tomato in a box. Harvesting in the field, organic products
4k00:22Hands worker put a tomato in a box. Harvesting in the field, organic products
Close up of a branch of ripe red grapes.Grapes vineyard sunset.Italy. Wine grapes harvest.Vitamins.Travel Italy.
4k00:04Close up of a branch of ripe red grapes.Grapes vineyard sunset.Italy. Wine grapes harvest.Vitamins.Travel Italy.
fresh picked apple harvest on farm. small loader, forklift truck, machine loads, put large wooden boxes, bins full of ripe red and green apples on top of each other. top view, aero video.
4k00:18fresh picked apple harvest on farm. small loader, forklift truck, machine loads, put large wooden boxes, bins full of ripe red and green apples on top of each other. top view, aero video.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Slow motion of an young woman is collecting fresh tomatoes in her garden, concept of organic, sustainability and green planet. concept of connection with nature and organic farming
4k00:16Slow motion of an young woman is collecting fresh tomatoes in her garden, concept of organic, sustainability and green planet. concept of connection with nature and organic farming
Harvest of freshly squeezed olives from the tree for the production of extra virgin olive oil produced in italy. Concept of: Italian tradition, oil, bio.
4k00:17Harvest of freshly squeezed olives from the tree for the production of extra virgin olive oil produced in italy. Concept of: Italian tradition, oil, bio.

Related video keywords