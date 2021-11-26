 
0

Stock video

Konakli, Antalya, Turkey - June 18, 2021: Empty deckchairs near swimming pool on hotel resort. Stay home concept, save live, coronavirus pandemic. No people. Tourism industry crisis. Outbreak time

A

By An Mazhor

  • Stock footage ID: 1082940784
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV231.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

