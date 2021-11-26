0
Stock video
Johannesburg , South Africa - 11 19 2021: Steady Johannesburg cross road Aerial footage of road with a few cars driving.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082940454
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|611.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15AFRICA,SOUTH AFRICA,CIRCA 2020.Epic aerial view of the magnificent Johannesburg City Centre at sunrise
4k00:16A slow panning timelapse across the city centre of Johannesburg (CBD) in the daytime with bright blue skies and cumulous clouds showing the High Court(Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa - 25/07/2015)
4k00:23Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa - 09/06/2015 A colourful display of nighttime traffic driving along the streets at night fall of the city centre of Johannesburg at Nelson Mandela Bridge
4k00:28Aerial view of 5th Street in Sandton, Johannesburg. The video shows cars on 5th Street, as well as some of the buildings; including parts of Sandton City mall & Nelson Mandela Square.
Related video keywords
aerial surveyafricabird's eyebirds eye viewblue skiesbuildingcar drivingcitycoronacrossroaddji mavic pro 2downtowndrivedrone surveydronelandingdronevideoeconomyflyingflying lowfreewayfreeway drivegautenggauteng provincehelicopterhelicopter emergency landinginternational tourismjhb viewjohannesburglandmarklandscapemetropolisnaturalnelson mandela bridgepanoramapanoramicpeacefulplane landing on the roadquadcopterring roadskysouth africasub-saharantouristtraffictransportationtraveltravel destinationsurban city aerialurban development