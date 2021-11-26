 
Stock video

Montserrat , Catalonia , Spain - 10 26 2020: Montserrat monastery view from the air

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082940040
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4120.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV95.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.9 MB

