 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Closup view of a road passing through tea plantation in Sri Lanka.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082939899
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV150.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.2 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful tea plantation landscape of green valleys under morning sun. Sri Lanka
hd00:07Beautiful tea plantation landscape of green valleys under morning sun. Sri Lanka
Beautiful aerial view footage of tea plantation in the morning from a drone flying to left at Bandung regency highland, West Java, Indonesia. Shot in 4k resolution
4k00:28Beautiful aerial view footage of tea plantation in the morning from a drone flying to left at Bandung regency highland, West Java, Indonesia. Shot in 4k resolution
Beautiful tea plantation valley landscape. Hills and roads in rural Sri Lanka. Green fresh foliage leaves ripening in tropical climate of Asian countryside
hd00:06Beautiful tea plantation valley landscape. Hills and roads in rural Sri Lanka. Green fresh foliage leaves ripening in tropical climate of Asian countryside
View of tea plantation valley in Sri Lanka
hd00:17View of tea plantation valley in Sri Lanka
Amazing aerial view footage of tropical tea plantations from a drone moving forward in Bandung regency, West Java, Indonesia. Shot in 4k resolution
4k00:26Amazing aerial view footage of tropical tea plantations from a drone moving forward in Bandung regency, West Java, Indonesia. Shot in 4k resolution
Train crossing amazing tea plantation landscape in highlands. Sri Lanka
hd00:08Train crossing amazing tea plantation landscape in highlands. Sri Lanka
Bus traveling along road through tea plantation country above Castlereigh Reservoir in Maskeliya, Sri Lanka
hd00:13Bus traveling along road through tea plantation country above Castlereigh Reservoir in Maskeliya, Sri Lanka
Idyllic landscape of tea fields on green valleys and hills in rural Sri Lanka highland. Mountain slopes and countryside roads among tea terraces in Nuwara Eliya
hd00:16Idyllic landscape of tea fields on green valleys and hills in rural Sri Lanka highland. Mountain slopes and countryside roads among tea terraces in Nuwara Eliya

Related video keywords