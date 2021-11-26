0
Stock video
Seoul , South Korea - 11 15 2021: Yongsan District and N Seoul Tower on Namsan Mountain
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082939839
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|205.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Hyperlapse of Seoul Gangnam District on the night, view from above. Aerial city panorama with a lot of traffic, modern skyscrapers and glittering street lights. 8K ultra high definition footage.
Related video keywords
architecturebackgroundbluebuildingbuildingscapitalcitycityscapeclean airclearcloudlessdistrictexpresswayfeaturefirstgangbyeonbukhan riverhanganghighwayhillhistorickorealandmarklandscapelocationmountainn seoulnamsannamsan towerno polutionpanoraminradioriverscenicseoulskyskylinesouthsouth koreatowertraffictransmissiontransportationurbanvehicleviewwateryongsanyongsan-gu