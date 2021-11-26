0
Stock video
Phuket beach Thailand. Beautiful tropical beach with blue sky and clouds. Tropical beach with waves crashing empty beach. Andaman Sea sand and sky on beautiful summer day holiday
A
By AK-GK Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1082938957
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Phuket beach sea, View of beach sea on sun light in the summer. At Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. 4K UHD, Video Clip.
4k00:36Phuket beach sea Thailand. Landscapes view of beach sea sand and sky in summer day. Beach sea space area. At Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. On 9 May 2020
4k00:324K Aerial view top view drone move Beautiful topical beach with white sand. Top view empty and clean beach. Beautiful Phuket beach is famous tourist destination at Andaman sea.
4k00:344K UHD Beautiful tropical beach with blue sky and clouds. Tropical beach with waves crashing empty beach. Andaman Phuket beach Thailand.
Related video keywords
abstractbackgroundbaybeachbeautifulbeautybluecaribbeanclearcloudcloudscloudycoastcrashingdayfreedomholidayislandlandscapenaturalnaturenobodyoceanoutdoorparadisephuketphuket beachrelaxrelax beachrelaxationsandscenicseaseascapeseascapesshoreskysplashsummersummer daysunsunlightsunnythailandtourismtraveltropicalvacationwater