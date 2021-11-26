0
Stock video
A young attractive Indian Asian female using a laptop to work raises both hands in joy while celebrating the success or completion of the project in an interior house setup. work from home concept
G
By GetMyStock
- Stock footage ID: 1082938918
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|281 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Cheerful expressive Indian Asian pretty happy woman surprised and smiling after witnessing the gift inside the bag during festival season isolated on white background. Christmas and new year concept
4k00:18A young modern Indian Asian retro or old fashioned female wearing 3D glasses and taking a sip from a cup of coffee holding in hand while looking at camera isolated on a white background screen.
4k00:14shot of a cheerful and happy young beautiful Asian Indian female sitting down on a couch and wearing headphones and grooving to the music in an apartment or interior house setup. Holidays concept
4k00:13A young Indian Asian beautiful modern female sitting on a couch and smiling while reading a chat and texting or typing a message or surfing from her smartphone in an interior home or house setup
4k00:12Modern young cheerful Indian Asian woman standing and moving or touching her face with hands posing with a wide smile isolated on a white background screen. concept of skin care and cosmetics
4k00:07A young modern Indian Asian cheerful female holding and talking over a loudspeaker with a microphone in another hand isolated on a white background screen. Concept of Discount, sale and festival offer
4k00:13Modern young happy cheerful Indian Asian female holding a colorful pinwheel and blows it smilingly looking towards the camera, rotating moment of windmill isolated on white background screen.
Related video keywords
achievement corporateadult freelanceradvanced technologyalone empowermentbrown skin modelcity urbancomputer notebookconfident independentconnectivity entrepreneurcouch sofadigital internetdistant learninggadget deviceglobalization educationalgood lookingheadphones casualindia womanindian subcontinentindoors comfortableintellectual smartjob employeelady feminineliving roommodern busynetworking wi fionline wirelesspeople businesswomanplaying gamepresentation metropolitanpretty gorgeousprofession occupationprogressive trendyproject happinessremote telecommutingsedentary lifestyleself reliantsingle individualsmiling relaxedstylish cheerfulsuccessful communicationtech savvytyping usingworkaholic person