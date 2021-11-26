 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a happy family by the sea, children sitting on their parents' shoulders. A family with children is resting on the seashore.

I

By Ievgen Tytarenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1082938882
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV181.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family. Father and son play airplane pilot. Silhouette of happy family. Son is sitting on father neck, pilot of plane. Silhouette of happy family. Son sitting on father neck playing pilot
hd00:14Happy family. Father and son play airplane pilot. Silhouette of happy family. Son is sitting on father neck, pilot of plane. Silhouette of happy family. Son sitting on father neck playing pilot
Dad encourages his son on fishing.
hd00:15Dad encourages his son on fishing.
asian family with two children sitting on grass outdoors in a park talking chatting
4k00:12asian family with two children sitting on grass outdoors in a park talking chatting
A woman lays on a man's chest as they sit on the beach and watch the sun set together
hd00:15A woman lays on a man's chest as they sit on the beach and watch the sun set together
Father and daughter. daughter sits on the dad neck silhouette in a field in the park. happy family kid dream concept. father and daughter playing pilot hands to the sides dreaming shows airplane fun
hd00:25Father and daughter. daughter sits on the dad neck silhouette in a field in the park. happy family kid dream concept. father and daughter playing pilot hands to the sides dreaming shows airplane fun
Happy family of four portrait, young adult foster parents mother and father bonding with funny cute school children kids son daughter laughing look at camera posing together on couch in modern home
4k00:06Happy family of four portrait, young adult foster parents mother and father bonding with funny cute school children kids son daughter laughing look at camera posing together on couch in modern home
happy family silhouette teamwork kid dream concept . son boy superhero sitting on his father man neck depicts a flight of an airplane playing a pilot. happy family father and kid son silhouette dream
hd00:23happy family silhouette teamwork kid dream concept . son boy superhero sitting on his father man neck depicts a flight of an airplane playing a pilot. happy family father and kid son silhouette dream
Happy muslim family spending weekend making safari in the dubai desert. Parents and kids having good time. lifestyle moments
hd00:25Happy muslim family spending weekend making safari in the dubai desert. Parents and kids having good time. lifestyle moments

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Family with 2 children sitting in forrest on vacation
4k00:07Family with 2 children sitting in forrest on vacation
Smiling caucasian mother and daughter gardening, talking and holding yellow flowers. happy family, spending free time at home.
4k00:18Smiling caucasian mother and daughter gardening, talking and holding yellow flowers. happy family, spending free time at home.
Same model in other videos
Close-up of a ten-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy drinking cocktails sitting on sun loungers by the pool, they mix juice with a straw. Summer vacation at the resort.
4k00:15Close-up of a ten-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy drinking cocktails sitting on sun loungers by the pool, they mix juice with a straw. Summer vacation at the resort.
A cheerful family plays a chess game with giant pieces in the park in the summer, a boy knight move and checkmate.
4k00:14A cheerful family plays a chess game with giant pieces in the park in the summer, a boy knight move and checkmate.
Happy little boy and girl having fun and jumping on the beach in the evening.
4k00:16Happy little boy and girl having fun and jumping on the beach in the evening.
Portrait of a young woman in a black T-shirt in a clothing store, she puts a protective mask on her face. People wear masks during the pandemic in public places.
4k00:10Portrait of a young woman in a black T-shirt in a clothing store, she puts a protective mask on her face. People wear masks during the pandemic in public places.
Two young female friends in medical protective masks choose and buy new clothes in the store.
4k00:20Two young female friends in medical protective masks choose and buy new clothes in the store.
A loving and caring mother hugs and kisses her sleeping son in bed in the morning.
4k00:13A loving and caring mother hugs and kisses her sleeping son in bed in the morning.
A little boy in the shower is playing and having fun, water is pouring on him and he pretends to dive under the water.
4k00:12A little boy in the shower is playing and having fun, water is pouring on him and he pretends to dive under the water.
A little eight-year-old boy wakes up in the morning in a white bed, his mother is lying next to him, she hugs him and kisses him. A happy family wakes up in the morning.
4k00:17A little eight-year-old boy wakes up in the morning in a white bed, his mother is lying next to him, she hugs him and kisses him. A happy family wakes up in the morning.

Related video keywords