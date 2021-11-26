 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Continuous one line drawing of gift box full of decorative festive object. Holiday banner, web poster, flyer, stylish brochure, greeting card, cover. Xmas background. Vector illustration

J

By JabaWeba

  • Stock footage ID: 1082938630
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.2 MB

Related stock videos

One line hands in love gesture. Continuous line drawing of hand in heart form. 4K video animation with alpha channel.
4k00:10One line hands in love gesture. Continuous line drawing of hand in heart form. 4K video animation with alpha channel.
Hand holding heart one continuous line drawing. Concept of giving love. 4K video animation with alpha channel.
4k00:10Hand holding heart one continuous line drawing. Concept of giving love. 4K video animation with alpha channel.
Self drawing animation of Kid blowing candles continuous one line drawing. Hand drawn birthday party. Happy child making wish.
4k00:40Self drawing animation of Kid blowing candles continuous one line drawing. Hand drawn birthday party. Happy child making wish.
Continuous line drawing of cheering woman holding fists. Happy young woman celebrating success one line drawing. Animated video illustration. 4K video 30 fps. One line animation.
4k00:10Continuous line drawing of cheering woman holding fists. Happy young woman celebrating success one line drawing. Animated video illustration. 4K video 30 fps. One line animation.
Self drawing animation of one single line draw happy couple man and woman kissing and covered by heart shape balloon celebrating their marriage. Romantic love concept continuous line draw animated.
4k00:12Self drawing animation of one single line draw happy couple man and woman kissing and covered by heart shape balloon celebrating their marriage. Romantic love concept continuous line draw animated.
Self drawing animation of one single line draw happy couple man and woman holding heart shape pillow and smiling each other. Romantic marriage love concept continuous line draw. Full length animated.
4k00:12Self drawing animation of one single line draw happy couple man and woman holding heart shape pillow and smiling each other. Romantic marriage love concept continuous line draw. Full length animated.
Self drawing animation of one single line draw man and woman couple take a walk together and holding a heart shaped balloon. Romantic marriage love concept continuous line draw. Full length animated.
4k00:12Self drawing animation of one single line draw man and woman couple take a walk together and holding a heart shaped balloon. Romantic marriage love concept continuous line draw. Full length animated.
Animation of one line drawing of young male tourist handshaking hotel receptionist and ask to book a room while holding a luggage. Traveling concept. Continuous line self drawing animated illustration
4k00:12Animation of one line drawing of young male tourist handshaking hotel receptionist and ask to book a room while holding a luggage. Traveling concept. Continuous line self drawing animated illustration

Related video keywords