0
Stock video
Continuous one line drawing of gift box full of decorative festive object. Holiday banner, web poster, flyer, stylish brochure, greeting card, cover. Xmas background. Vector illustration
J
By JabaWeba
- Stock footage ID: 1082938630
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10One line hands in love gesture. Continuous line drawing of hand in heart form. 4K video animation with alpha channel.
4k00:10Hand holding heart one continuous line drawing. Concept of giving love. 4K video animation with alpha channel.
4k00:40Self drawing animation of Kid blowing candles continuous one line drawing. Hand drawn birthday party. Happy child making wish.
4k00:10Continuous line drawing of cheering woman holding fists. Happy young woman celebrating success one line drawing. Animated video illustration. 4K video 30 fps. One line animation.
4k00:12Self drawing animation of one single line draw happy couple man and woman kissing and covered by heart shape balloon celebrating their marriage. Romantic love concept continuous line draw animated.
4k00:12Self drawing animation of one single line draw happy couple man and woman holding heart shape pillow and smiling each other. Romantic marriage love concept continuous line draw. Full length animated.
4k00:12Self drawing animation of one single line draw man and woman couple take a walk together and holding a heart shaped balloon. Romantic marriage love concept continuous line draw. Full length animated.
Related video keywords
art workbannerbirthdaybowboxcelebratechristmaschristmas cardcontinuouscontinuous linecontourdesigndrawingemotionexcitedfestivegiftgiftsgivegreetingholdholidayhumanillustrationlineline artlovemagicmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearnew years cardnew years eveoneoutlinepackagepartypostcardpresentsaleseasonseasons greetingsservicesingle linesketchweekendwinteryear