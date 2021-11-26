 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

African Woman with Laptop Reading Documents in Office

R

By RollingCamera

  • Stock footage ID: 1082938621
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV267 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
4k00:11University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
Angry upset young woman user customer using laptop feel frustrated mad about computer problem, stressed about mistake software error, worried reading bad news in social media sit on couch at home
4k00:17Angry upset young woman user customer using laptop feel frustrated mad about computer problem, stressed about mistake software error, worried reading bad news in social media sit on couch at home
Young woman doing homework at night. Tired hispanic girl and college education. Female student studying for next day exam. mixed race asian chinese model.
hd00:14Young woman doing homework at night. Tired hispanic girl and college education. Female student studying for next day exam. mixed race asian chinese model.
Teacher, tutor Helping Mature Student With Studies In Library
hd00:08Teacher, tutor Helping Mature Student With Studies In Library
Female student sitting at her desk and paying attention to the lecture. High school classroom with students studying.
4k00:10Female student sitting at her desk and paying attention to the lecture. High school classroom with students studying.
the very macro eye of a very young student surfing internet web by night
4k00:15the very macro eye of a very young student surfing internet web by night
Glad and positive woman mom sitting on comfort couch inside bright light living room with her glad and excited son. They looking at tablet together, making wide beaming smile and clapping in palm
hd00:10Glad and positive woman mom sitting on comfort couch inside bright light living room with her glad and excited son. They looking at tablet together, making wide beaming smile and clapping in palm
Young mother and son are using laptop for education at table in home during quarantine spbas. Beautiful woman and child looking at computer screen with happy smiles while sitting at desk in light room
hd00:15Young mother and son are using laptop for education at table in home during quarantine spbas. Beautiful woman and child looking at computer screen with happy smiles while sitting at desk in light room

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby. Education Concept
4k00:16Young Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby. Education Concept
Vertical Portrait of a Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby.
4k00:21Vertical Portrait of a Teenage Multiethnic Schoolgirl is Studying Science Topic About Robotics at Home. Girl is Working on Homework for School. Young Female Reading Research Articles About Her Hobby.
Same model in other videos
African Woman Coming Back Opening Laptop from Sofa
4k00:10African Woman Coming Back Opening Laptop from Sofa
Young African Businesswoman using Tablet in Office
4k00:12Young African Businesswoman using Tablet in Office
African Woman with Laptop Thinking on Sofa
4k00:11African Woman with Laptop Thinking on Sofa
African Woman Meditating on Tablet on Sofa
4k00:07African Woman Meditating on Tablet on Sofa
Smiling African Businesswoman Looking at Camera
4k00:09Smiling African Businesswoman Looking at Camera
Focused African Businesswoman with Laptop Reading Documents in Office
4k00:09Focused African Businesswoman with Laptop Reading Documents in Office
Smiling African Businesswoman Looking at Camera
4k00:06Smiling African Businesswoman Looking at Camera
African Woman Talking on Smartphone while using Laptop in Office
4k00:16African Woman Talking on Smartphone while using Laptop in Office

Related video keywords