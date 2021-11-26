0
Stock video
Portrait of African Woman showing Ok Sign with Finger
R
- Stock footage ID: 1082938597
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|154.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Happy proud confident young professional business woman leader winner employee looking at camera showing thumbs up hand sign gesture in office recommend best job choice concept, closeup portrait
4k00:08Attractive young afro girl smiles at camera showing hand OK sign. Student shows everything fine success gesture body language. African american millennial curly hair woman smiling, evaluation concept
4k00:11Hey you! Glad happy girl with brown hair in pullover smiling excitedly and pointing to camera, beauty choosing lucky winner, indicating to awesome you. indoor studio shot isolated on yellow background
hd00:15Close up of a woman writer hand writing in a notebook at home in the kitchen. RAW video record.
4k00:08Happy Confident Asian Businesswoman looking at camera showing thumbs up hand sign gesture in office workplace. Female Freelancer Gesturing Like, Agreement and Job Done Sign by using a finger sign.
4k00:10Really you? Unbelievable! Amazed lovely brunette woman looking with shocked expression and pointing finger to camera, surprised by unexpected result. indoor studio shot isolated on pink background
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
20-29 yearsachievementafrican ethnicityafrican-american ethnicityarmawecasual clothingcompetitionefficiencyfingerfirst placefreelance workgrowthhandhappinessmature adultofficeok signone woman onlypalm of handperfectionperformancepermission conceptpositive emotionsatisfactionsignsmilingsuccesswinningwomanworkingyoung adult