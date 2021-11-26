0
Stock video
Beautiful glittering bokeh in dark blurry background at night. Round colorful bokeh shine from car lights in traffic jam on city street. Abstract concept. Reflects lonely capital city lifestyle.
P
By ProleR
- Stock footage ID: 1082938039
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|71.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Beautiful glittering bokeh in dark blurry background at night. The round colorful bokeh shine from car lights in traffic jam on city street. It reflect lonely capital city lifestyle. Abstract concept.
hd00:26Beautiful glittering bokeh in dark blurry background at night. The round colorful bokeh shine from car lights in traffic jam on city street. Out of focus with blurry. Unfocused city lights. Traffic
hd00:12Beautiful glittering bokeh in dark blurry background at night. The round colorful bokeh shine from car lights in traffic jam on city street. It reflect lonely capital city lifestyle. Abstract concept.
hd00:10out of focus beautiful glittering blurred bokeh of cars and traffic lights at night. Blurred city traffic jam on city street. defocused colorful lights of traffic jam in city street
hd00:21Blurred headlights of moving cars at crossroads of big night city. Abstract background traffic jam in defocus. Transport concept
4k00:48defocused night city street traffic lights. blurry glittering color bokeh of moving transport. blurred background
4k00:15Lights of cars driving in evening city. Defocused headlights and taillights. Moving bokeh circles of cars in night. Blurred city traffic background
Related video keywords
abstractbackgroundbeautifulblackblurblurredblurrybokehbokeh lightsbrightcapitalcar lightcirclecity life backgroundcity lifestylecolorcolorfulcolorful abstractcongestiondarkdark backgrounddefocusdesigneffecteveningexpresswayfarfocusglitterglitteringglittering bokehglowglowinglightlonelymovenightnight citypatternredroundshineshinysparklestreettraffictraffic jamtransportationurban