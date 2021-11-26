0
Stock video
Glasses with red champagne at the buffet
a
By a.z.video
- Stock footage ID: 1082937541
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|28.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:18Group of people toasting and drinking champagne on the restaurant terrace over sunset. Celebrating. Glasses with Sparkling Champagne over nature Background. Resort. Slow motion full hd 1080p
hd00:11Friends standing on a yacht, raise glasses with champagne, say a toast, celebrate. view from below on glasses. slow motion, HD, 1920x1080
4k00:06Hands of happy friends cheering celebrating holidays with wine during the epic sunset. Slow Motion. Shot on RED digital cinema camera
4k00:07Friends Having Wine Toasting Clinking Wine Glasses Sophisticated Dinner Party Holiday Vacation Travel Happy Birthday Celebration Festive Concept Uhd 4K
4k00:13Group of people toasting and drinking champagne on the restaurant terrace over sunset. Celebrating. Glasses with Sparkling Champagne over nature Background. Resort. 4K UHD video 3840X2160
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
alcoholalcoholicalcoholic beverageaperitifbackgroundbanquetbarbeveragebottlecateringcelebratecelebrationchampagnechristmascloseupcocktailcookingcrystaldecorationdinnerdioxidedrinkeleganceeventglassesholidayilluminationkitchenliquidliquorluxurymarriagenew yearpartypourpyramidpyramid cocktailspyramid of alcoholic cocktailspyramid of cocktailsrestaurantserviceservingshottowervapourweddingwinewinery