0
Stock video
A close-up of a mother and daughter sitting in a cafe in the summer, the mother pays for coffee and dessert using a mobile phone and NFC technologies and a contactless terminal.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1082936854
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|335.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Senior woman with grandaughter in cafe, waitress taking order and many people in the background
hd00:10Little girl child brunette latina sitting in a cafe, with her mother, sad, dreaming. He hugs Mom by the hand. Close-up
hd00:15Multi-generation family sitting at outdoor table enjoying meal together.Shot on Sony FS700 at frame rate of 25fps
Same model in other videos
hd00:17A diabetic is testing blood glucose levels by the pool on vacation. Diabetes lifestyle, diabetic vacation at sea. Diabetes is not a hindrance to rest and an active, healthy lifestyle.
hd00:11Close-up of a woman helping to pack a suitcase for her husband on a business trip. A woman puts clothes in a bag or suitcase on the bed in the bedroom near the closet. Slow motion.
hd00:18Mother hugs her little sad son on the bed under the blanket. Portrait of a sad baby on the bed, mom hugs and calms the child. Slow motion.
hd00:16A diabetic is testing blood glucose levels by the pool on vacation. Diabetes lifestyle, diabetic vacation at sea. Diabetes is not a hindrance to rest and an active, healthy lifestyle.
hd00:08Close-up of a woman with an insulin syringe on the plane, she makes an injection before eating. Diabetic in the plane.
hd00:14A woman with diabetes disease measures blood glucose using a glucometer at home sitting on the bed next to the suitcase. The diabetic measures the blood sugar during the trip. Slow motion.
hd00:09Close-up happy mom with baby enjoy beautiful views of the mountains and the sea in Sunny weather high in the mountains. Slow motion. Mother holds her little son in her arms against the mountains.
Related video keywords
bankbankingbillbreakbusinesscafecafeteriacardcaucasiancellphonecheckoutclientcoffeecreditcupcustomerdaughterdrinkfamilyfemalefinancefoodhandhappyindoorsinternetmobilenfcpaypayingpaymentphonepurchaseresortrestaurantretailserviceshopsittingsmartphonesummertechnologyteenterminaltransactionwalletwirelesswomanyoung