0
Stock video
Senior Female doctor explaining the woman patient's results from sick symptoms and insurance condition while lying on a hospital bed. the concept of health, hygiene, treatment, and health insurance.
C
- Stock footage ID: 1082936773
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|998.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:10Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
4k00:18Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
4k00:12In the Hospital, Senior Patient Lying in the Bed Talking to a Nurse who is Holding Tablet Computer Showing Him Information. In the Technologically Advanced Hospital Ward. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Camera.
4k00:10Happy young woman nurse caretaker helping talking with senior grandmother patient give support empathy, female doctor carer having trust conversation with elderly lady, older people homecare concept
4k00:08Young adult woman daughter granddaughter holding elderly mother granny female hands as two women generations support concept, giving love care to senior people, helping older parents and grandparents
4k00:16Sick elderly black woman talking to her female doctor about her prescription medication through a video chat telemedicine session - OTS
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Over the Shoulder Shot of Female Medical Scientist Working with Brain Scan Images on a Personal Computer in Laboratory. Neurological Research Center. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15In the Hospital, Busy Doctors Talk, Using Tablet Computer While Walking Through the Building. In the Background Patient Talks with Receptionist. New Modern Fully Functional Medical Facility. 4K UHD.
4k00:09Meeting of the Team of Medical Scientists in the Brain Research Laboratory. Neurologists / Neuroscientists Having Analytical Discussion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Senior Female doctor checking the symptoms of the woman patient. the concept of health, hygiene, treatment, and health insurance.
4k00:11Senior Female doctor explaining the woman patient's results from sick symptoms and insurance condition while lying on a hospital bed. the concept of health, hygiene, treatment, and health insurance.
4k00:14Senior Female doctor explaining the woman patient's results from sick symptoms and insurance condition while lying on a hospital bed. the concept of health, hygiene, treatment, and health insurance.
4k00:11Senior Female doctor checking the symptoms of the woman patient. the concept of health and health insurance.
4k00:15Senior Female doctor checking the symptoms of the woman patient. the concept of health and health insurance.
4k00:09Senior Female doctor checking the symptoms of the woman patient. the concept of health, hygiene, treatment, and health insurance.
4k00:11Senior Female doctor explaining the woman patient's results from sick symptoms and insurance condition while lying on a hospital bed. the concept of health, hygiene, treatment, and health insurance.
Related video keywords
carecaucasiancheckcheck-upclinicconsultingdiagnosisdiscussiondiseasedoctorelderlyepidemicexaminationfemalehealthhealth carehealth insurancehealthcarehelphospitalinsurancemaskmedicalmedicinenurseoldpatientpeoplepersonphysicianprofessionalquarantinereal peoplerecoveryretirementseniorservicesickspecialiststethoscopesupporttalkingtherapytreatmenttwo peoplevideowellnesswomanwomenx-ray