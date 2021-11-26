0
Stock video
blonde in a santa hat puts on a checkered plaid
R
- Stock footage ID: 1082936413
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|61.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Shocked woman in red knitted cozy sweater Santa Christmas hat holding using mobile cell phone typing sms isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year celebration merry holiday concept
hd00:25Jumping woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
hd00:29Young woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
4k00:14Beautiful married couple with children using smart phone talking to friends congratulates Merry Christmas by video call conference app. Modern technology New Year 2021 congrats.
4k00:11Kids in Santa hats dancing. Children dance freely on Christmas. Good way to express feelings. Time for a holiday dance.
4k00:39Santa Claus holding gift box video calling kid talking to child greeting on Merry Christmas, Happy New Year in virtual video online chat on laptop sitting at home table late with present on xmas eve.
4k00:14Girl with Christmas hat makes wishes and opens a Christmas gift package. concept of holidays and new year. the girl is happy and smiles with christmas gift in hand.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Happy diverse female friends in santa hats making christmas video call, blowing kisses and smiling. christmas, festivity and communication technology.
4k00:18Vertical shot of an Albino man having a video call, wearing a Santa Claus hat, smiling at the camera. Christmas concept.
4k00:17Vertical shot of a senior Caucasian couple having a video call, wearing Santa Claus hats. Seniors, technology, and Christmas concept.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
attractivebackgroundbeautifulbedbedroomcaucasiancelebrationcheerfulchristmasclauscozycutedaughterdecemberdecorationfamilyfemalefestivefungiftgirlhappinesshappyhatholidayhomeisolatedlifestylemerrymorningnewpajamaspersonportraitpresentredroomsantasistersmilingtoddlertogethertraditionaltreewhitewinterwomanyearyoung