0
Stock video
Fresh green lakeside and lake.
Y
By Yuhei Fuji
- Stock footage ID: 1082934217
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|297.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|111 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Beautiful sunrise over wild forest mountains in summer morning in New Zealand nature Time lapse
4k00:18Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
4k00:15Turquoise water in a mountain forest lake with pine trees. Aerial view of blue lake and green forests. View on the lake between mountain forest. Over crystal clear mountain lake water. Fresh water
4k00:13Santa Claus on a Reindeer Sleigh Flying on the Background of the Moon, Beautiful 3d Animation, Chroma Key Version Included. 4k
4k00:13This stock video features an aerial drone shot from right featuring a waterfall. This waterfall in a Hawaiian jungle is surrounded by an assortment of palm trees ending into a pond.
4k00:08Green World Map- Earth day video tree or forest shape of world map isolated on white background. Earth Day or Environment day Concept. Green earth with electric car. Paris agreement concept.
4k00:39Timelapse. Aerial top view waves break on rocks in a blue ocean. Sea waves on beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot. Bird's eye view of ocean waves crashing against an empty stone from above.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Aerial hyperlapse of sun reflection in the ocean and clouds moving. Drone rising and revealing the ocean. Itacare, Bahia, Brazil
Related video keywords
aomori prefecturebackgroundbackground materialblueblue skybridgeclear skycloudscopy spacedaytimefamous placefresh greengreenjapanlakelake surfacelake towadalandscapeleavesmaterialmidsummermountain streammountainsnatureoutdoorsplantssceneryskysunnytourist attractiontourist spotstraveltreestripwaterwater surfacewavewhite background