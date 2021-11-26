 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Evening view seen from the lakeside.

Y

By Yuhei Fuji

  • Stock footage ID: 1082934067
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV218.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Big Sun with Clouds sunrise timelapse
4k00:29Big Sun with Clouds sunrise timelapse
Mountain Range Silhouette Sunrise Aerial View. Scenic Dawn Sunlight Mountainous Cottage Village Overview. Wild Nature Landscape. Dramatic Sky, Clouds Float. Time Lapse Drone Flight Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:11Mountain Range Silhouette Sunrise Aerial View. Scenic Dawn Sunlight Mountainous Cottage Village Overview. Wild Nature Landscape. Dramatic Sky, Clouds Float. Time Lapse Drone Flight Footage 4K (UHD)
Vivid clouds moving rapidly to the west. Wonderful natural background. Dramatic and gorgeous evening scene. Beauty world. Climate change. Time lapse clip, interval shooting in HD 1080 video.
hd00:20Vivid clouds moving rapidly to the west. Wonderful natural background. Dramatic and gorgeous evening scene. Beauty world. Climate change. Time lapse clip, interval shooting in HD 1080 video.
Strong bright Aurora Borealis snow covered lava field mountains Thingvellir Iceland realistic movement 4k
4k00:13Strong bright Aurora Borealis snow covered lava field mountains Thingvellir Iceland realistic movement 4k
Walking through a spooky dark forest illuminated by moonlight. First person shot.
4k00:25Walking through a spooky dark forest illuminated by moonlight. First person shot.
Big Sun with Clouds sunrise timelapse
4k00:17Big Sun with Clouds sunrise timelapse
Asian couple senior elder retire resting relax dancing at sunset beach honeymoon family together happiness people lifestyle, Slow motion footage
hd00:22Asian couple senior elder retire resting relax dancing at sunset beach honeymoon family together happiness people lifestyle, Slow motion footage
Senior man in Santa Claus costume grasping reins and urging reindeer forward then stopping sled against clouds and moon in night sky on Christmas eve
4k00:11Senior man in Santa Claus costume grasping reins and urging reindeer forward then stopping sled against clouds and moon in night sky on Christmas eve

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial: People on Amazing Sand Dune by Beautiful Blue Ocean, Jericoacoara, Brazil
4k00:24Aerial: People on Amazing Sand Dune by Beautiful Blue Ocean, Jericoacoara, Brazil
4K Aerial drone shot of Shiprock Mountain Navajo New Mexico volcano sunrise
4k00:184K Aerial drone shot of Shiprock Mountain Navajo New Mexico volcano sunrise
Aerial: Active Man on Rock Admiring Amazing Sunset
4k00:19Aerial: Active Man on Rock Admiring Amazing Sunset
Aerial Hyperlapse of Early evening in Caraguatatuba a small town by the Atlantic Ocean
4k00:07Aerial Hyperlapse of Early evening in Caraguatatuba a small town by the Atlantic Ocean

Related video keywords