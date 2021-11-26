0
Stock video
Two men walking in open landscape of Xinjiang underneath Tianshan. Aerial shot in winter daylight.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082931742
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,005.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|55.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
4k00:10Time-Lapse In the Modern Open Space Office Businessmen and Businesswomen Working, Walking Through Hallway, Using Tablet Computers, Having Discussions, Finding Solutions and Working on Desktop Computer
4k00:16Man silhouette back going to the light at night. Male silhouette going to bright light. Man silhouette walking to light in the darkness. Man open door light in dark. Escape concept
4k00:18Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
4k00:15In Modern Office: Diverse Team of Managers and Specialists Work on Computer, Have Discussion with Colleagues and on the Phone. Young and Motivated Business people in Open Office.
4k00:12CROWD singing artist cheering 4k rock music pop music slow music rap music scene shows Concert crowd applause concert stage 4k concert hall neon Flood led nights club jumping hall waving silhouettes
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16Young couple walking up to the top of a sand dune embracing each other in love, sand dunes and wide open sky in the background in Australia. Medium close up on 4k RED camera.
4k00:07Young attractive couple walking and holding hands with sand dunes and wide open sky in the background in Australia. Close up on 4k RED camera.
4k00:22Successful Handsome Businessman Walking into Meeting Room in Big City Office Late in the Evening. Competent Executive Director Opens Laptop, Analyzes Financial Reports. Project Manager at Work.