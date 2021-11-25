 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Modern Islamic Architecture a Mosque

i

By ibrahim Kaya

  • Stock footage ID: 1082878267
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV38.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV7.7 MB

Related stock videos

Animated arabesque background for religious greetings as ramadan, Hajj, Eid and common Islamic purposes
hd00:30Animated arabesque background for religious greetings as ramadan, Hajj, Eid and common Islamic purposes
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
hd00:08Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Long corridor of the Grand Mosque Sultan Qaboos
hd00:13Long corridor of the Grand Mosque Sultan Qaboos
al masjid al nabawi at dawn timelapse 20x
hd00:38al masjid al nabawi at dawn timelapse 20x
MOROCCO, ??Casablanca - JULE 20: Hassan II mosque Jule 20, 2012 in Morocco, Casablanca.
hd00:10MOROCCO, ??Casablanca - JULE 20: Hassan II mosque Jule 20, 2012 in Morocco, Casablanca.
Traditional blue Turkish tiles found in one of the Imperial Ottoman Mosques interior walls in Istanbul Turkey.
hd00:08Traditional blue Turkish tiles found in one of the Imperial Ottoman Mosques interior walls in Istanbul Turkey.
Shots of ?Abu Darweesh mosque in Amman Jordan , Ashrafyah .
hd00:17Shots of ?Abu Darweesh mosque in Amman Jordan , Ashrafyah .
Shots of ?Abu Darweesh mosque in Amman Jordan , Ashrafyah .
hd00:18Shots of ?Abu Darweesh mosque in Amman Jordan , Ashrafyah .

Related video keywords