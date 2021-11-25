0
Stock video
Modern Islamic Architecture a Mosque
i
By ibrahim Kaya
- Stock footage ID: 1082878267
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|38.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|7.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:30Animated arabesque background for religious greetings as ramadan, Hajj, Eid and common Islamic purposes
hd00:08Traditional blue Turkish tiles found in one of the Imperial Ottoman Mosques interior walls in Istanbul Turkey.
Related video keywords
4kaerialafternoonallahambiencearabicbackgroundbeliefcinematicdomedronefaithfilmflightflyfootagehistoryholidayimamislamislamiclandscapeminaretmosquemuslimmuslimsnaturalnaturenoonoverheadpeacefulpeopleprayprayerramadanrealreligionreligioussaintsimplestandardsummer holidayteachertowntraveltrue colorturquoisevacationviewvillage