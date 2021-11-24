0
Stock video
Close up muzzle of curious cow standing at lawn and looking to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow. Cattle on pasture. Blurred background. Farming concept. Side view Slow motion
O
- Stock footage ID: 1082859076
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|643.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Curious cow looking into camera and sniffing it. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow showing curiosity. Cattle on pasture. Farming concept. Slow motion Close up
4k00:05Curious cow looking into camera and sniffing it. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow showing curiosity. Cattle on pasture. Farming concept. Blurred background. Slow motion Close up
4k00:11View from the bottom of the funny muzzle of a curious cow or bull in the pasture. Animal is distracted and looks at the camera. Concept of raising animals in natural conditions in an open space
4k00:05Curious cow looking into camera and sniffing it. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow showing curiosity. Cattle on pasture. Farming concept. Slow motion Close up
4k00:08Muzzle cow close-up. Brown cow nose. Curious cow. Close up detail of the nose of a young red cow. Nostrils, muzzle texture and lips of the mouth.
4k00:07Close up muzzle of curious cow standing at lawn and looking to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Scenic background. Farming concept. Dolly Shot
Related video keywords
agriculturalagricultureanimalbackgroundbeautifulblurredbovinebullcalfcattleclose upconceptcountrycountrysidecowcuriousdairydomesticenvironmentfarmfarmingfarmlandfaunafocusgrasslandgrazeheadherdherdinghusbandrylandlawnlifelivestocklookmammalmeadowmuzzlenaturalnatureoutdooroutsidepastureranchruralscenescenicslow motionsummervillage