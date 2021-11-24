 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up of crunchy potatoes is frying in hot boiling oil. French fries is cooking into deep fryer at kitchen. Process of making fast food at cuisine. Concept of preparing food. Top view Slow motion

O

By OLEH SLEPCHENKO

  • Stock footage ID: 1082859052
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV930.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.5 MB

Related stock videos

Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
4k00:29Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
Close up of french fries is cooking into deep fryer. Crunchy potatoes is frying in hot boiling oil at cuisine. Process of making fast food at kitchen. Food preparing concept. Top view Slow motion
hd00:08Close up of french fries is cooking into deep fryer. Crunchy potatoes is frying in hot boiling oil at cuisine. Process of making fast food at kitchen. Food preparing concept. Top view Slow motion
French Fries or Chips. Fast food restaurant, cooking potato, crispy fries, Junk food concept, top view Close up.
4k00:07French Fries or Chips. Fast food restaurant, cooking potato, crispy fries, Junk food concept, top view Close up.
Baked homemade oatmeal cookies. homemade food, cooking in the oven
4k00:09Baked homemade oatmeal cookies. homemade food, cooking in the oven
Close-up view of bacon slices in frying pan.
4k00:10Close-up view of bacon slices in frying pan.
Woman taking baking tray with delicious oatmeal cookies out of oven. selective focus
4k00:06Woman taking baking tray with delicious oatmeal cookies out of oven. selective focus
Pieces of Chocolate Falling Into Liquid Chocolate in 4K Super slow motion
4k00:08Pieces of Chocolate Falling Into Liquid Chocolate in 4K Super slow motion
Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon and chive served on white ceramic plate. Fork and knife on side. Top view.
4k00:29Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon and chive served on white ceramic plate. Fork and knife on side. Top view.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
4k00:28Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.

Related video keywords