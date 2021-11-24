0
Stock video
Close up of crunchy potatoes is frying in hot boiling oil. French fries is cooking into deep fryer at kitchen. Process of making fast food at cuisine. Concept of preparing food. Top view Slow motion
O
- Stock footage ID: 1082859052
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|930.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
hd00:08Close up of french fries is cooking into deep fryer. Crunchy potatoes is frying in hot boiling oil at cuisine. Process of making fast food at kitchen. Food preparing concept. Top view Slow motion
4k00:07French Fries or Chips. Fast food restaurant, cooking potato, crispy fries, Junk food concept, top view Close up.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
backgroundboilcafecaloriechipcholesterolclose upcookcookerycookingcrispcrispycrunchycuisineculinarydeep fryingdeliciousdietdinnerdisheatfast foodfatfatteningfattyfoodfrench friesfryfryergoldengourmethotingredientjunkkitchenlunchmealno peoplenutritionoilpotatoprepareproductrestaurantslow motionsnacktastyunhealthyyellowyummy