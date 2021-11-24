 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up muzzle of curious cow standing at lawn and looking to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Scenic background. Farming concept. Dolly Shot

O

By OLEH SLEPCHENKO

  • Stock footage ID: 1082859046
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV457.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Seven cows eat grass on field under sky with clouds at summer day
hd00:18Seven cows eat grass on field under sky with clouds at summer day
Close up muzzle of curious cow standing at lawn and looking to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow. Cattle on pasture. Blurred background. Farming concept. Side view Slow motion
4k00:10Close up muzzle of curious cow standing at lawn and looking to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow. Cattle on pasture. Blurred background. Farming concept. Side view Slow motion
Close up muzzle of cow standing at lawn and looking calmly to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Blurred background. Farming concept. Side view
4k00:12Close up muzzle of cow standing at lawn and looking calmly to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Blurred background. Farming concept. Side view
Close up muzzle of cow standing at lawn and eating green fresh grass. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow. Cattle on pasture. Scenic nature background. Farming concept. Slow motion
4k00:07Close up muzzle of cow standing at lawn and eating green fresh grass. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow. Cattle on pasture. Scenic nature background. Farming concept. Slow motion
Close up of cow standing at lawn and eating green fresh grass. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Scenic nature background. Farming concept. Slow motion
4k00:05Close up of cow standing at lawn and eating green fresh grass. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Scenic nature background. Farming concept. Slow motion
Young curious cow standing at lawn and looking calmly to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Blurred background. Farming concept. Dolly Shot Slow motion
4k00:08Young curious cow standing at lawn and looking calmly to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Blurred background. Farming concept. Dolly Shot Slow motion
Funny curious cow standing at lawn and looking calmly into camera. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow. Cattle on pasture. Scenic nature background. Farming concept. Slow motion Close up
4k00:06Funny curious cow standing at lawn and looking calmly into camera. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow. Cattle on pasture. Scenic nature background. Farming concept. Slow motion Close up
Big curious cow standing at lawn and looking calmly to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Scenic nature background. Farming concept. Side view
4k00:07Big curious cow standing at lawn and looking calmly to something. Cute friendly animal grazing in meadow at sunny day. Cattle on pasture. Scenic nature background. Farming concept. Side view

Related video keywords