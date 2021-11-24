0
Stock video
Male feet of young farmer in boots going among wheat stalks on the field. Legs of agronomist stepping through the ripe barley stems at meadow. Concept of agricultural business. POV Slow motion
O
- Stock footage ID: 1082859040
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|58.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13silhouette of father and son playing enjoying sunset in wheat field in nature on summer day. happy family walking outdoors. Little boy and father man having fun tossing up throwing son in air children
4k00:24agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
4k00:15Close up portrait of senior smile man with beard looking to the camera in the golden field on the blue sky background sunny day .Face Happy Farmer Worker summer nature Farming Real people Concept
4k00:10Farmer agronomist in field wheat at sunset. Ecoculture farm. Senior farmer, business owner looks in tablet in field wheat. Senior agronomist with tablet in hands. Farmer agronomist checks eco-crops
hd00:15Happy cute family, children in the park. Beautiful sunset on a wheat field. Happy dream child on father's shoulders in wheat field. Walk in the park Happy cute family is dreaming in the park. Teamwork
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Worried man taking and gently stroking hand of his sick mother showing care or love. Son comforting wrinkled arm of elderly mom lying at bed. Guy giving support to his old parent. Side view Close up
4k00:12Top view male and female hands taking slices of pizza with cheese, tomatoes and ham from food delivery. Group of hungry friends sitting at desk and sharing delicious lunch on wooden table background
hd00:09Top view of young man jumping in pool and splashing crystal clear water. Unrecognizable guy swimming under water in basin at sunny day. Boy relaxing during summer vacation. Slow motion Close up
4k00:18Feet of young businessman with a briefcase walking in city street. Business man commuting to work. Confident guy in suit being on his way to work. Cityscape background. Slow motion Rear view Close up
hd00:15Unrecognizable businessman with briefcase runs down city street. Business man late for meeting. Successful man in suit jogging near modern building. Guy in hurry to appointment. Back view Slow motion
hd00:24Follow to male farmer's feet in boots walking through the small green sprouts of sunflower on the field. Legs of young man stepping on the dry soil at the meadow. Low angle view Close up Slow motion
4k00:08Unrecognizable man getting car key from seller. Male hands giving keys of car to his friend outdoor. Handshake between salesman and new owner of automobile after deal. Slow motion Close up
Related video keywords
agricultureagronomistagronomybackgroundbarleybootbreadbusinesscerealcountrysidecropcultivateearfarmfarmerfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodfootgogoldenharvestindustrylandleglifestylemalemanmeadownatureoutdoorpersonplantplantationpoint of viewriperuralryeseasonslow motionstalkstemstepstrawsummertop viewwalkwheatworker