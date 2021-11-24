 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male hand putting slices of sausage on the pastry in metal form at wooden surface. Young chef preparing tasty pepperoni pizza at kitchen restaurant. Concept of cooking food. POV Top view Slow motion

O

By OLEH SLEPCHENKO

  • Stock footage ID: 1082859028
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV949.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

Related stock videos

young man eating an appetizing hotdog sitting in the park on the background of walking people, blurred background.
4k00:24young man eating an appetizing hotdog sitting in the park on the background of walking people, blurred background.
Two kids (boy and girl) eat hot dogs seating on the white carpet. Close up slow motion
4k00:39Two kids (boy and girl) eat hot dogs seating on the white carpet. Close up slow motion
Man cooking meat on the barbecue grill, outdoors, camera stabilizer shot
hd00:29Man cooking meat on the barbecue grill, outdoors, camera stabilizer shot
Afro American Hands preparing a Choripan Sandwich with Pork Sausage and Chimichurri Sauce at a Street Stall in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Close Up.
hd00:08Afro American Hands preparing a Choripan Sandwich with Pork Sausage and Chimichurri Sauce at a Street Stall in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Close Up.
Man cooking meat on the barbecue grill and smiling to camera, outdoors, camera stabilizer shot
hd00:12Man cooking meat on the barbecue grill and smiling to camera, outdoors, camera stabilizer shot
Man cooking meat on the barbecue grill, outdoors, camera stabilizer shot
hd00:30Man cooking meat on the barbecue grill, outdoors, camera stabilizer shot
Man Cooking a Choripan. The Best Street Food in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Close-up.
hd00:07Man Cooking a Choripan. The Best Street Food in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Close-up.
Male cooking chief in white robe finishes making hamburger and takes it in hands, sauce dripping on wooden cutting board
4k00:10Male cooking chief in white robe finishes making hamburger and takes it in hands, sauce dripping on wooden cutting board

Related video keywords