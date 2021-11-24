0
Stock video
Male hand putting slices of sausage on the pastry in metal form at wooden surface. Young chef preparing tasty pepperoni pizza at kitchen restaurant. Concept of cooking food. POV Top view Slow motion
O
- Stock footage ID: 1082859028
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|949.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24young man eating an appetizing hotdog sitting in the park on the background of walking people, blurred background.
hd00:08Afro American Hands preparing a Choripan Sandwich with Pork Sausage and Chimichurri Sauce at a Street Stall in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Close Up.
hd00:12Man cooking meat on the barbecue grill and smiling to camera, outdoors, camera stabilizer shot
Related video keywords
armbackgroundbakebakerbakerybreadcafechefclose upcookcookerycookingcuisineculinarydinnerdoughflourfoodfreshhamhandindooringredientitalianketchupkitchenlifestylelunchmalemanmealmeatpastrypepperonipersonpizzapizzeriapoint of viewprepareproductreciperestaurantsaucesausagesliceslow motionsmearedtabletomatotraditional