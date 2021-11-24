0
Stock video
A man finds a way to save a large grouper caught in the waves by the beach. A large grouper scrambled on the sandy beach. The wave washed a large grouper ashore during the sunset at Karon Beach Phuket
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|829.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|49.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.9 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:23stunning colorful clouds in yellow sky at sunset. A man flying drone in stunning colorful yellow sky at sunset. Tourists piloting drones to take pictures of beautiful sunset.
4k00:33stunning colorful clouds in yellow sky at sunset. A man flying drone in stunning colorful yellow sky at sunset. Tourists piloting drones to take pictures of beautiful sunset.
4k00:20stunning colorful clouds in yellow sky at sunset. A man flying drone in stunning colorful yellow sky at sunset. Tourists piloting drones to take pictures of beautiful sunset.
4k00:34stunning colorful clouds in yellow sky at sunset. A man flying drone in stunning colorful yellow sky at sunset. Tourists piloting drones to take pictures of beautiful sunset.
4k00:27stunning colorful clouds in yellow sky at sunset. A man flying drone in stunning colorful yellow sky at sunset. Tourists piloting drones to take pictures of beautiful sunset.
4k00:25stunning colorful clouds in yellow sky at sunset. A man flying drone in stunning colorful yellow sky at sunset. Tourists piloting drones to take pictures of beautiful sunset.
4k00:27stunning colorful clouds in yellow sky at sunset. A man flying drone in stunning colorful yellow sky at sunset. Tourists piloting drones to take pictures of beautiful sunset.