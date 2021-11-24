0
Stock video
Staff packing cake in cake box for customer.
G
By Gee Tun
- Stock footage ID: 1082855881
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|80.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Morning breakfast with delicious French croissants. Croissants and escargots. Confectionery. Fresh bakery. Slow motion food.
hd00:22Morning breakfast with delicious French croissants. Croissants and escargots. Confectionery. Fresh bakery. Slow motion food.
hd00:20Morning breakfast with delicious French croissants. Croissants and escargots. Confectionery. Fresh bakery. Slow motion food.
hd00:29Morning breakfast with delicious French croissants. Croissants and escargots. Confectionery. Fresh bakery. Slow motion food.
hd00:07Morning breakfast with delicious French croissants. Croissants and escargots. Confectionery. Fresh bakery. Slow motion food.
hd00:17Morning breakfast with delicious French croissants. Croissants and escargots. Confectionery. Fresh bakery. Slow motion food.
hd00:06Morning breakfast with delicious French croissants. Croissants and escargots. Confectionery. Fresh bakery. Slow motion food.