0
Stock video
A Christmas tree illuminated with white, red, and golden baubles, lights near a fireplace.
J
By Jumpystone
- Stock footage ID: 1082853838
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|149.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Christmas tree decorations in the room at night. Amazing flashing garland radiating christmas spirits and mood. Dark room with christmas and new year interior decoration. Green tree decorated with
4k00:14Big Christmas tree with glowing lights, ornaments, and presents in a beautifully decorated home. Dolly shot.
4k00:164k footage of big heap of gifts and present next to burning fireplace and glowing Christmas tree in living room on Christmas eve
4k00:14Carefree vivacious woman funny housewife sing song dancing in decorated illuminated twinkle lights glowing xmas tree house hall on Christmas Eve. Female celebrate New Year feel alive and happy concept
4k00:30Cozy room with a Christmas atmosphere. Burning fireplace, glowing Christmas tree. Comfortable home environment with candles. Spirit of Christmas and New Year. Xmas. Loop video background. 4K, 30 fps.