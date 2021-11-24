0
Stock video
coffe cup on wooden table with book colorful autumnal maple leaves with spinning coffee bubbles.
t
By teh_z1b
- Stock footage ID: 1082853259
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|571.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:47Close-up steaming hot coffee or tea cup on saucer, slow motion. Hot ceramic white coffee cup with smoke on old wooden table in nature background. Hot Coffee Drink Concept
4k00:15espresso coffee of the highest quality Italian made with a professional coffee machine falls into a coffee cup porcelain in slow motion. concept of Italy, relax, bio and nature
4k00:50Close-up steaming hot coffee or tea cup, slow motion. Hot ceramic white coffee cup with smoke on old wooden table in nature background. Hot Coffee Drink Concept
4k00:19Empty cafe bar interior in daytime. modern coffee shop indoors with wooden counter table by chalkboard menu. cups bottles and plates on shelves by red brick wall in coffeehouse.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Horizontal shot of a whole round delicious apple cake tart with almond flakes served on wooden table. With coffee in a cup and slice of a pie on soucer.
4k00:30White elegant cup on saucer filled with black coffee and composed on white wooden table with spices
4k00:30From above view of glass cup of green tea with leaves of mint and slice of lemon placed on saucer on wooden background
Related video keywords
americanoautumnbackgroundbeverageblackbookbookmarkbrownbubblescaffeinechillchill outcoffeecolorfulconceptcopy spacecozycupdesigndomesticdrinkfallfeelingsgoldhomeleafleaveslifestylemaplemoodmoodymorningno peoplenobodynovemberoctoberreadingrelaxrelaxationromanticrusticseasonspinningtablevividwarmwhitewoodenyellowzen