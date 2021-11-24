 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

coffe cup on wooden table with book colorful autumnal maple leaves with spinning coffee bubbles.

t

By teh_z1b

  • Stock footage ID: 1082853259
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4571.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

Table with food and glasses of juice, hands of eating people
hd00:07Table with food and glasses of juice, hands of eating people
Cinemagraph -French toasts with honey. Healthy breakfast. Motion Photo.
hd00:12Cinemagraph -French toasts with honey. Healthy breakfast. Motion Photo.
Close-up steaming hot coffee or tea cup on saucer, slow motion. Hot ceramic white coffee cup with smoke on old wooden table in nature background. Hot Coffee Drink Concept
4k00:47Close-up steaming hot coffee or tea cup on saucer, slow motion. Hot ceramic white coffee cup with smoke on old wooden table in nature background. Hot Coffee Drink Concept
Making of cafe latte art, heart shape
hd00:51Making of cafe latte art, heart shape
espresso coffee of the highest quality Italian made with a professional coffee machine falls into a coffee cup porcelain in slow motion. concept of Italy, relax, bio and nature
4k00:15espresso coffee of the highest quality Italian made with a professional coffee machine falls into a coffee cup porcelain in slow motion. concept of Italy, relax, bio and nature
Close-up steaming hot coffee or tea cup, slow motion. Hot ceramic white coffee cup with smoke on old wooden table in nature background. Hot Coffee Drink Concept
4k00:50Close-up steaming hot coffee or tea cup, slow motion. Hot ceramic white coffee cup with smoke on old wooden table in nature background. Hot Coffee Drink Concept
Empty cafe bar interior in daytime. modern coffee shop indoors with wooden counter table by chalkboard menu. cups bottles and plates on shelves by red brick wall in coffeehouse.
4k00:19Empty cafe bar interior in daytime. modern coffee shop indoors with wooden counter table by chalkboard menu. cups bottles and plates on shelves by red brick wall in coffeehouse.
Coffee with dark chocolate and chocolate box
hd00:20Coffee with dark chocolate and chocolate box

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Horizontal shot of a whole round delicious apple cake tart with almond flakes served on wooden table. With coffee in a cup and slice of a pie on soucer.
4k00:30Horizontal shot of a whole round delicious apple cake tart with almond flakes served on wooden table. With coffee in a cup and slice of a pie on soucer.
White elegant cup on saucer filled with black coffee and composed on white wooden table with spices
4k00:30White elegant cup on saucer filled with black coffee and composed on white wooden table with spices
From above view of glass cup of green tea with leaves of mint and slice of lemon placed on saucer on wooden background
4k00:30From above view of glass cup of green tea with leaves of mint and slice of lemon placed on saucer on wooden background
Spoons with different types of dry tea leaves on rusty dark background. Top view.
4k00:29Spoons with different types of dry tea leaves on rusty dark background. Top view.

Related video keywords