0
Stock video
Video of woman clearing the table after breakfast
C
By Chris Tefme
- Stock footage ID: 1082852248
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
4k00:08Affectionate young hipster couple being playful while having breakfast together in their apartment kitchen
4k00:15In the Kitchen: Family of Four Cooking Together Healthy Dinner. Mother, Father, Little Boy and Girl, Preparing Salads, Washing and Cutting Vegetables. Cute Children Helping their Caring Parents
4k00:17Healthy food at home. Happy family in the kitchen. Grandma and child are preparing the vegetables.
hd00:10Mother and daughter having healthy breakfast in kitchen. The girl is not hungry. She refuses to eat, pushes the plate aside. Poor appetite.
4k00:22Authentic shot of a happy smiling family is enjoying their time together while having a breakfast in a kitchen at home in the morning.
hd00:05Carefree happy young woman housewife dancing alone cooking meal in modern kitchen, funny cheerful active pretty girl preparing food healthy dinner vegetable salad at home having fun listening music
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:24Happy Pregnant Woman Eating Healthy Breakfast Bowl with Blueberries Fruits Nuts and Granola at Home Kitchen. Concept Of Diet, Proper Nutrition And Healthy Pregnancy and People
4k00:51Pregnant Woman Preparing Healthy Breakfast. Yummy Bowl with Fruits Seeds Nuts and Granola at Home Kitchen. Healthy Eating, Cooking, Pregnancy and People
4k00:26Cinematic authentic shot of happy little sisters having fun to play with oranges while having healthy breakfast together with their mother in morning in kitchen at home.