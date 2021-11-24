0
Stock video
Video of woman pouring oil in the skillet in kitchen
C
By Chris Tefme
- Stock footage ID: 1082852245
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Adding feta cheese cubes into a Greek Salad on the table in 4K. Concept of preparing Vegetable Salad step by step.
4k00:12Pouring Honey slow motion Oil looping shape, Liquid surface, Cosmetic, Beauty and Nature sun shine bright soft light background, 3d simulation animation
4k00:13A woman pours Argan oil into a glass bowl. This pure, authentic, organic Argan oil is produced by hand by traditional Moroccan woman. Slow-motion footage.