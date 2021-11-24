0
Stock video
Video of fried eggs in iron skillet
C
By Chris Tefme
- Stock footage ID: 1082852242
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:23Cube of butter melting sizzling browning in non stick pan skillet in slow motion, preparation for cooking
hd00:30A slow motion video of a egg being dropped in mid-air and frying on a hot cast iron grill or skillet.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:29Chili con carne in frying pan on white wooden table. Ingredients for making Chili con carne.Top view. Chili with meat, nachos, tacos, limes, avocado, hot pepper. Mexican Texas traditional dish