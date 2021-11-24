0
Stock video
Video of woman washing white plate in the kitchen
C
By Chris Tefme
- Stock footage ID: 1082852230
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Young caucasian mother with her daughter is having fun splashes each other water in the kitchen and wash the vegetables for ready to cook salad for lunch, slow motion
4k00:13Funny happy attractive woman apply skincare cream on face look in bathroom mirror, healthy young lady wrap towel on head put moisturizing lifting facial creme, healthy skin care treatment concept
4k00:19Relaxed woman washing hands in bath in slow motion. Sexy girl taking bathtub with bubbles and foam in slow motion. Top view of pretty lady enjoying in luxury bathroom with candles.