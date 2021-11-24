0
Stock video
Backlit, unhappy, sad, pretty woman holding sign that says Save Our Farm surrounded by cows in a pasture.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1082846851
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|154.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Unhappy, sad, backlit, pretty woman holding sign that says No Farms No Food surrounded by cows in a pasture.
4k00:11Happy, sad, portrait of pretty woman holding sign that says Save Our Farm surrounded by cows in a pasture.
4k00:12Happy, sad, portrait of pretty woman holding sign that says Save Our Farm surrounded by cows in a pasture.
4k00:20Happy, sad, portrait of pretty woman holding sign that says Save Our Farm surrounded by cows in a pasture.
4k00:06Smiling, pretty woman holding sign that says No Farms No Food surrounded by cows in a pasture.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Related video keywords
activistadvertiseagriculturebannerbeefboardcleancloseupcommunicatecountrysidecowscropdemonstrationdisplayfacefarmfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodfreshgrass fedgreengrowinghandhappyhealthyholdholdinghomegrownhorticultureinformationlandlivestockmessagenaturalourpersonplantportraitposterprotestruralsaveshowshowingsignsignboardsignswoman