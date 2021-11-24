 
From below bells hanging in arch of church building against blue sky on sunny day in mountains

By Anton Gvozdikov

  • Stock footage ID: 1082845600
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV252.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.4 MB

Related video keywords