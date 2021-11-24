0
Stock video
From below bells hanging in arch of church building against blue sky on sunny day in mountains
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082845600
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|252.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Paris, France-14 January, 2018: 4K, View interior of the famous Saint Chapelle, details of beautiful glass mosaic windows. Holy Chapel is a one of the most beautiful and tourist visited landmark-Dan
4k00:16NOTRE DAME, PARIS, FRANCE- SEPTEMBER 20, 2015: a 3 axis gimbal shot walking inside notre dame cathedral
4k00:14Paris, France - 29 May, 2019: Interior of the Gothic Church of Notre Dame de Paris stained glass windows during a church ceremony.
4k00:11SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA / SPAIN - AUGUST 2019:People, tourists and pilgrims near the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, famous Spanish town at the end of Camino de Santiago or Way of St. James