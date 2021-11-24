0
Stock video
stylish masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult
K
- Stock footage ID: 1082844700
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|143 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult
4k00:28hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult . High quality 4k footage
4k00:11A tall Nordic young man standing on a small pier, enjoying the view by a lake in Sweden. A steady glide cam shoting away from the model. Beautiful outdoor scenery.
4k00:09A stylish young man standing on a small pier by a calm lake in Sweden. A smooth gimbal shooting towards the model. Beautiful outdoor scenery on a summer night
4k00:09A fashionable young man standing on a pier enjoying the view by a calm lake in Sweden. A steady gimbal footageing away from the model. A beautiful forest scenery.
4k00:15A Nordic young man standing on a pier by a calm lake in Sweden. Drone footage flying up and away from the model revealing a lake and a forest area.
4k00:08A tall Nordic man standing at the end of a small pier by a calm lake in Sweden. A steady glide cam shoting towards the model. Beautiful forest environment with a big lake.
Same model in other videos
4k00:18hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult
4k00:28hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult . High quality 4k footage
4k00:06bearded hipster man thinking and suddenly getting an idea, emotional, expressive portrait, portrait of funny bearded guy who gets inspiration insight. High quality 4k footage
4k00:20brutal hipster bearded man smoking a cigarette, inhaling smoke, looking at camera, coarse cool guy with bad habit, smoking issues. High quality 4k footage
4k00:06funny bearded man with Christmas decorations in his beard, smiling comic chubby Santa, portrait of hipster millennial guy. High quality 4k footage
Related video keywords
addictionadultbeardbeardedcasualcasual clothingcaucasiancigarettecitycity landscapecity lightsclose updarkdowntowneveningfashionableguyharmful habithipsterilluminatedleisurelifestylemalemanmanlymasculinemature adultmidnightmodernnightnight cafenight clubnordicoutdooroutsideoverweightpoorportraitpositiveserioussmokingstreetstrongstylishthoughtfulunshavenurban